A 40-year-old man has been rushed to hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a driver in Scarborough, Toronto paramedics say.

The man was not on a roadway when he was hit around 2 p.m. in the area of Neilson Road and Sheppard Avenue, according to Toronto police.

Paramedics said a second person was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Police said that McLevin Avenue will be closed between Neilson and Sewells roads for several hours as investigators probe the collision.