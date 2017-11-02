A pedestrian is seriously injured after being struck by a TTC streetcar in Toronto's west end.

Toronto police were called to the scene in the Queen Street West and Gladstone Avenue area just after 10 p.m. Thursday, for reports of a man in his 30s struck and pinned under the vehicle.

The victim was rushed to trauma centre after crews freed him, paramedics said. There is no update on his current condition.

Queen Street West is closed in both directions between Gladstone Avenue and Abbell Street for a police investigation.

The 501 Queen streetcar is diverting along King Street,.

COLLISION: Queen/Gladstone, pedestrian struck by streetcar, Queen closed both ways between Gladstone and Abell #GO1988110 ^rr pic.twitter.com/ItLU34sqK9 — @TPSOperations