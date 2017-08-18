A pedestrian has been transported to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Scarborough.
The incident happened just after 6 p.m., at Midland Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East. Roads in the area are currently closed and will remain closed for a few hours, said Toronto police.
Const. David Hopkinson told CBC Toronto officers accompanied the victim on the emergency run to hospital, a protocol police use in serious injury cases.
There is no indication of the incident being a hit and run, said police.
Traffic services is investigating.
More to come