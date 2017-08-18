A pedestrian has been transported to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Scarborough.

The incident happened just after 6 p.m., at Midland Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East. Roads in the area are currently closed and will remain closed for a few hours, said Toronto police.

COLLISION:

Midland Av + Eglinton Av

-Pedestrian struck

-Injuries serious

-Roads in area closed

-Consider alternate routes#GO1494097

^dh — @TPSOperations

Const. David Hopkinson told CBC Toronto officers accompanied the victim on the emergency run to hospital, a protocol police use in serious injury cases.

There is no indication of the incident being a hit and run, said police.

Traffic services is investigating.

More to come