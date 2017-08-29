A 62-year-old male pedestrian is dead after being struck by a car near the intersection of Markham Road and Denison Street in Markham on Monday night.

The man was hit while walking just before 11 p.m. Police say he died in hospital early Tuesday morning.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene after the collision.

Police remained at the scene of the crash overnight for an investigation. The intersection has since re-opened. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

York's Major Collisions Unit is now investigating, though there's no word yet on whether the driver will face charges.

The intersection had been closed overnight for the on-scene portion of the investigation, but was re-opened as of 6 a.m.