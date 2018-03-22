Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after collision in York Region

Notifications

New

Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after collision in York Region

A pedestrian was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a serious collision in York Region Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the Yonge Street and Highway 407 area around 5:30 p.m.

CBC News ·
Emergency crews were called to the scene in the Yonge Street and Highway 407 area around 5:30 p.m. (Greg Ross/CBC)

A pedestrian was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a serious collision in York Region Thursday evening.  

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the Yonge Street and Highway 407 area around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a person struck by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, said police. 

Toronto police assisted York regional police in an emergency run. 

All lanes on Yonge Street are closed in both directions for the investigation. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us