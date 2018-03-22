Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after collision in York Region

A pedestrian was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a serious collision in York Region Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the Yonge Street and Highway 407 area around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a person struck by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, said police.

Toronto police assisted York regional police in an emergency run.

EMERGENCY RUN:<br>Yonge St + Steeles Av<br>-Officers will be assisting York Regional Police<br>-Victims of a serious collision being taken to hospital<br>-There will be road closures as the run takes place<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO521552?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO521552</a><br>^dh —@TPSOperations

All lanes on Yonge Street are closed in both directions for the investigation.