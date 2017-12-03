Toronto police are asking for help from the public in identifying a woman now fighting for life after she was hit by a van in Scarborough late Friday.

The woman, believed to be about 60 years old, is in life-threatening condition in hospital.

Police said the woman was struck while crossing Birchmount Road at Merryfield Drive, north of Lawrence Avenue East, at about 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

Toronto police place markers on Birchmount Road after a pedestrian was struck while crossing at Merryfield Drive. The woman is now in life-threatening condition in hospital and police are seeking help from the public in identifying her. (Michael Charles Cole/CBC)

She was rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition, but her health has deteriorated.

The driver remained at the scene. The impact of the collision shattered the front windshield.

Police describe the woman as having black, shoulder-length hair. At the time of the crash, she was wearing a black winter jacket with a hood, a grey hoodie sweater, black tights and beige UGG winter boots,

Anyone who might be able to identify her is urged to contact Toronto police traffic services at (46) 808-1900.

A stretch of Birchmount Road, which was closed after the crash to allow officers to investigate, has been reopened.

COLLISION:

Birchmount Rd + Merryfield Dr

-Pedestrian struck last night

-She is in life threatening condition in hospital

-Police request assistance to identify her#GO3112978

^dh pic.twitter.com/gdy5RCeQLp — @TPSOperations