A male pedestrian in his 20s is dead after he was hit by a car in the eastbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway early Sunday, Toronto police say.

Const. Craig Brister, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said police received a call about the fatal incident on the Gardiner, between Spadina Avenue and Yonge Street, at about 1:10 a.m.

Brister said the vehicle remained on the scene. No charges have been laid.

It's not clear why the man was walking on the Gardiner and Brister said it's not known if alcohol was involved.

Police said in a tweet that the fatal incident caused secondary collisions involving property damage but no details were provided.

Two ambulances on the eastbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway, lights flashing, wait as paramedics assess a man hit by a car early Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. (John Hanley/CBC)

Evert Steenge, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services, said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the eastbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway, which were closed in the area shortly after the collision, have been reopened.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses to the incident. The incident occurred in view of nearby condos.

Anyone with information is urged to call Traffic Services at (416) 808-1900.