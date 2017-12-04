A woman who was hit by a minivan in Scarborough on the weekend has died of her injuries, Toronto police said Monday.

Police said the woman was struck while crossing Birchmount Road at Merryfield Drive, north of Lawrence Avenue East, at about 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

She was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition with a head injury. The driver remained on the scene.

Const. Michelle Flannery, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said the woman was pronounced dead in hospital on Sunday.

Police had appealed to the public for help in identifying her before she died and the public responded.

Police said they were able to identify her on Sunday, but her name and age has not been released. She was believed to be about 60 years old.

Flannery said police have not determined if charges will be laid.

The impact of the collision shattered the minivan's front windshield.

Anyone with information about the collision is urged to contact Toronto police traffic services at 416-808-1900.