A pedestrian, believed to be in his 70s, is dead after being struck by a car near Alton Towers condominiums in Scarborough late Thursday.

The man was hit at McCowan Road, just south of Steeles Avenue East, around 9:30 p.m.

Paramedics performed CPR on the victim, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured.

McCowan Road is closed in both directions between Steeles Avenue East and McNicoll Avenue while police investigate.

It is not expected to reopen for several hours.