A pedestrian has been struck and killed in the city's northwest end, according to Toronto police.

Police were called to Finch Avenue West and Pearldale Avenue, in the Finch and Islington Avenue area, around 10 a.m. Friday for reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

The vehicle remained at the scene, police tweeted.

Paramedics took the pedestrian to hospital with serious injuries, but the victim was pronounced dead.

Police tweeted that the death marks the ninth pedestrian fatality of 2018.