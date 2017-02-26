A 79-year-old woman has died in hospital after being hit by a pickup truck downtown last week, Toronto police confirmed on Sunday.

The woman had been in life-threatening condition at St. Michael's Hospital after being struck as a pedestrian by a GMC pickup truck on Thursday.

The truck was turning right onto Bay Street from Adelaide Street West when it hit the woman.

Her purse, which contained identification, was caught beneath one of the truck's wheels.

Police said efforts to identify the pedestrian were initially delayed but they were able to identify her after they moved the truck.