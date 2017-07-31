A man has died after being struck by a vehicle on Dundas Street East and Sherbourne Street on Monday morning.
Toronto paramedics say the man, believed to be in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second man, who was also struck by the same vehicle, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Toronto police said they are investigating. The intersection is currently closed to traffic.
Pedestrians struck at Dundas St. E. and Sherboure St. Both pedestrians in serious condition. Intersection is closed to traffic. ^kg—
