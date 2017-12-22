Toronto police say there have been over 1,600 collisions involving pedestrians in the city this year, including 36 collisions that resulted in fatal injuries.

Of those 36 fatalities, 16 involved seniors 65 or older and 21 involved jay-walking.

Police say that daylight savings poses an increased risk to pedestrians on the road due to changing weather conditions and because it gets darker earlier.

Since daylight savings time ended on Nov. 5, six pedestrians have been killed in the city, according to police.

Most recently, a woman in her 40s was killed in a hit-and-run near Kingston Road and Warden Avenue on Thursday. Police were able to arrest a suspect.

'A shared responsibility'

"We often say that road safety is a shared responsibility. It is," Const. Caroline de Kloet said in a press release. "Pedestrians must be aware that their actions or decisions can impact a drivers ability to react to a situation."

She added that through communicating with drivers, pedestrians can reduce the chance of being in a collision.

Const. Caroline de Kloet of Toronto Police Service's 41 Division. (CBC)

Const. de Kloet also said drivers must realize that pedestrian safety is also in their hands.

"Being aware of the driving environment and road conditions, building in time to react to unexpected situations, reducing speeds and communicating with others, are all things that the driver controls," de Kloet said.

Police suggest that when discussing safety, families should consider the following:

• Never assume a driver can see you

• Make eye contact with drivers before stepping on to or crossing a road

• Cross only at controlled intersections and crosswalks

• Avoid jay-walking

• Wear lighter coloured or reflective clothing

• Avoid rushing into or crossing the street between vehicles

• Do not rush on to the street for transit, taxis or ride-sharing services

• Be alert at intersections

• Ensure you have enough time to cross a street

• Avoid crossing the street while using devices that restrict your hearing