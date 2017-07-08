A portion of Queen Street is closed this weekend while a new pedestrian bridge linking the Hudson's Bay Company building to the Eaton Centre is installed.

The bridge will connect the Hudson's Bay Company and Saks Fifth Avenue flagship locations in Toronto on the south side of Queen Street to the mall on the north side.

Due to the ongoing construction eastbound traffic on Queen Street is being diverted at Bay Street and westbound traffic is being diverted at Yonge Street throughout the day.

The bridge was pre-fabricated at an off-site location before being moved to its new spot.

Queen Street, between Yonge Street and Bay Street, closed as of 11:30 p.m. Friday. It will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

There is also no access to James Street during the installation.

The bridge, which features glass and etched bronze cladding panels, is expected to open this fall.

According to Cadillac Fairview, the commercial real estate company that owns the Eaton Centre, about two million people use the bridge annually.