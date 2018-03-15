A 21-year-old woman is in critical condition after being struck by an SUV that was travelling the wrong way in Little Italy early Thursday.

Police were called to the area of College and Huron Streets shortly before 2:30 a.m. for reports that a pedestrian had been struck.

The woman was on the north side of College Street when she was hit by a RAV4 travelling northbound in the southbound lanes of Huron Street, according to Toronto police Const. Clint Stibbe.

The woman was transported to hospital via emergency run.

Police caught up with the 19-year-old driver of the SUV nearby, according to Stibbe. Alcohol appears to be a factor in the incident, he said.