A woman has died in hospital after being struck by a driver night in Richmond Hill.
Emergency crews were called to the scene of the collision, in the area of Yonge Street and Highway 407, at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Paramedics located the woman with life-threatening injuries and rushed her to a trauma centre, where she was pronounced dead.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police said. The circumstances of the collision are still under investigation.
Any witnesses to collision are asked to call YRP.
