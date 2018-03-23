A woman has died in hospital after being struck by a driver night in Richmond Hill.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the collision, in the area of Yonge Street and Highway 407, at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Paramedics located the woman with life-threatening injuries and rushed her to a trauma centre, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police said. The circumstances of the collision are still under investigation.