The union representing striking ground workers at Toronto's Pearson International Airport is warning about a possible increase in baggage handling delays on Sunday.

A Teamsters official says the walkout by 700 of its members has caused significant delays this weekend, and the situation could worsen as air traffic through the country's busiest airport ramps up today.

Swissport, the striker's employer, provides ground crew for 30 of Pearson's 74 airlines, including Air Transat, Air France, and Sunwing — but not Air Canada and Westjet.

It has acknowledged the strike caused some delays Friday, but it called the problems "an initial hiccup" and said operations were running much better on Saturday.

Air travellers, however, are still advised to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport.

Meanwhile, efforts to resolve the labour dispute appear at a stalemate, with no new contract talks scheduled, and the unionaccusing Swissport of refusing to budge on the offer that its members resoundingly rejected.

