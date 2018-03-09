Toronto's Pearson International Airport is bracing for one of its busiest days so far this year.

Approximately 138,000 passengers are expected to pass through the airport Friday as families begin their March break vacations.

That total is slightly higher than the busiest day of last year's December travel season, which peaked with just more than 130,000 passengers on Dec. 21.

However, those totals still pale in comparison to the volume of passengers expected to go through Pearson in just a few more months.

"Summer is actually our busiest season so this is kind of a warm-up for that," said Natalie Moncur, a senior adviser with the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA).

In anticipation of busier-than-normal weekend, the airport is advising travellers to check-in for their flights online, which can be done up to 24 hours in advance.

The GTAA is also recommending that travellers "dress for success," which in this case, means leaving metal accessories at home and limiting layers of clothing to speed up the screening process.

Early Friday morning, passengers seemed to have heeded that advice.

Steve Werbin and his family didn't feel rushed or stressed because they arrived early before their flight to the Dominican Republic. (CBC)

"We just came early; I think that was all there was to it," said Steve Werbin, who was flying to the Dominican Republic with his family. "We don't feel rushed and stressed out."

A pair of classmates set to embark on a 10-day school trip to Japan also gave themselves plenty of time to get through today's traffic.

"Well, we're not supposed to be here until 10:30 so we're an hour early," said Sophia Sharp. "So we are very, very early."

Every year, more than 40 million passengers travel through Pearson International Airport. The GTAA is also boasting about recently being named North America's "Best Large Airport" of 2017 by Airports Council International.