The wing of a Pakistan International Airlines flight collided with the wing of an Air France aircraft at Pearson International Airport on Tuesday night.
The incident took place at 6 p.m. ET, according to Natalie Moncur, a spokeswoman for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority.
The Air France plane was parked at a gate at Terminal 3 as the Pakistan International Airlines aircraft taxied towards a gate nearby, Moncur said.
The tips of the airplanes' wings touched, said Moncur, who said there were no injuries and that airport operations were unaffected.
