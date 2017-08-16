Passengers flying out of Pearson International Airport's Terminal 3 on Wednesday morning are experiencing delays as technical problems persist with the baggage system, according to the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA).

"These issues are leading to delays at check-in," Robin Smith, spokesperson for the GTAA told CBC Toronto.

"Additional staff are on hand and airlines are using a simplified process to speed up check-in."

Some flights may experience longer check-in process at Terminal 3. Please contact your airline. We’re sorry for the inconvenience. — @TorontoPearson

The issue began Tuesday evening. Many passengers were forced to wait several hours to board their flights as luggage piled up waiting to be loaded.

The GTAA says it doesn't know the exact number of flights that have been delayed, but it does say the induction system is working only intermittently, and staff are manually handling bags as it stops working.

"[Passengers] should allow extra time to account for the possibility of delays and should continue to check with airlines for information on flight schedules," Smith said.

Those who want to bypass the issues can check-in for their flights online and pack carry-on luggage, he added.

The GTAA noted the technical issue has nothing to do with the ongoing labour dispute with baggage handlers employed by Swissport.

There's no timeline on when the issue will be resolved. The GTAA has called in a team to try to fix the problem.