Toronto's Pearson International Airport is reporting fewer flight delays and cancellations on Sunday, as compared to the number on Saturday, because the weather has improved, an official says.

"It's better today. Obviously, the weather is better," said Jonathan Bagg, spokesperson for NAV Canada, which owns and operates Canada's civil air navigation service.

Bagg said in a telephone interview from Ottawa that a ground delay program was implemented on Saturday to deal with flight delays and cancellations due to thunderstorms.

The program, which is implemented on an as needed basis, is a traffic management procedure where flights are delayed at their departure airport to manage demand and capacity at their arrival airport.

"We aren't anticipating that the ground delay program will have to be implemented today," he said.

Meanwhile in a tweet, Pearson airport itself is warning travellers that labour disruptions could affect some flights on Sunday.

More than 10 flights were cancelled as of early Sunday.

'Labour disruptions at the airport may affect some flights. As always, please check your flight status. — @TorontoPearson

On Saturday, however, the number was much higher. More than 80 flights were cancelled by Saturday evening due to the weather and reduced staffing of air traffic controllers.

Bagg said the flights mainly affected on Saturday were headed to Montreal and Newark, N.J., from Toronto.

Meanwhile, a strike by more than 700 unionized ground crew workers employed by Swissport Canada at Pearson continues. The strike began after the workers voted to reject a contract deal from Swissport.

Members of Teamsters Local 419 handle baggage and cargo, clean cabins, tow planes and perform flight operations tasks for more than 30 airlines, including British Airways, Lufthansa, Air France, Sunwing, and Air Transat.