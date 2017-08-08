A "technical issue" with baggage scales at Toronto's Pearson International Airport has delayed at least 15 flights and led to long wait times at security, according to Greater Toronto Airports Authority.

The baggage scales at Terminal 1's U.S. departure gates created longer than usual passenger wait times, said Natalie Moncur, spokesperson for the GTAA, which manages and operates the airport located in Mississauga, Ont.

"The scales experienced a technical issue earlier this morning," Moncur said Tuesday.

Airport officials did not reveal the cause of the problem, but said the issue was resolved at 6:25 a.m.

If your flying @TorontoPearson to the USA, get here very early. pic.twitter.com/QDeYxZOQps — @joshmackey

There were 15 delayed departures as of 8:30 a.m., according to Pearson airport's flight schedules.

The delays come after Pearson airport acquired additional screening resources and amid a strike of ground crew workers.

Earlier this week, the international airport signed a contract with Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) and paid millions of dollars for extra officers to help reduce lineups.

Last month, more than 700 Swissport baggage ground crew workers walked off the job due to a labour dispute, creating flight delays at the peak of the summer's busy travel season.