In a world that can be so turbulent and hostile, images of violence, suffering and disasters often dominate screens and newspapers.

But in Toronto's east end, an artist is using iconic images of peace and peacemakers to encourage new generations to search for ways to maintain a "sustainable peace."

A passerby looks at an image of a soldier disarming a land mine. (CBC)

Ashley Woods is the curator of Making Peace, a free outdoor art exhibit of 125 photographs that are displayed in the Canary District. It's the exhibition's first stop in North America after having already been to 12 cities around the world.

"The exhibition itself actually shows 100 years of photography, 100 years of peace," he said.

Ashley Woods spent two and a half years pouring over 10,000 photos to curate his 125 picture exhibition. (CBC)

Woods went through about 10,000 photographs over nearly two-and-a-half years to put together an experience focused on the human spirit and triumphs of peace throughout recent history.

His motivation was simple: Pictures have the power to move us, and when children see that peace is possible, they'll better understand how a peaceful life is possible for people around the world.

Chief Joseph Watson said the exhibition is most important for young children, because they can learn an early age about the power of the human spirit and peace. (CBC)

"It's very difficult to actually find images of peace," Woods explained. "But when you're looking for images of war, there are hundreds, hundreds of thousands of pictures."

Toronto's exhibition also honoured Nobel Peace Laureate and former Prime Minister Lester B. Pearson for his contributions to diplomacy. Pearson's granddaughter Patricia Pearson was there, and even contributed to the collection.

Front Street East is lined with the displays, which will be in place until Sept. 24, 2017. (CBC)

While standing in front of a poster given to her by her grandfather when she was 12, she explained that in 1969 Pearson was on a flight with John Lennon.

Lennon signed the poster "Peace to Mr. Pearson." The poster itself was lost for nearly 40 years, until Patricia found it and let Woods use it.

Also in attendance was Ambassador for Reconciliation Chief Robert Joseph, who said the most inspiring part of the exhibit was to see the number of children who turned out to see it.

"As we train and develop and educate every young generation coming behind us, the hope shines brighter that they'll get it, what peace really means," he said.

Patricia Pearson explains how her father ended up with a signed poster from legendary Beatle John Lennon. (CBC)

"We need to find ways to honour each other, we need to find ways to resolve our difference ... When I see this exhibit and I see young children coming too, I'm really inspired."

The exhibit will be on display until Sept. 24.