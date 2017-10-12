The Peel District School Board (PDSB) has asked the Ministry of Education to suspend EQAO testing for the 2017-18 school year due to concerns over the mathematics portion of the test.

At its meeting Tuesday, the board approved a motion requesting the suspension by a 7-5 vote. The PDSB is also requesting that all public school boards in Ontario join the call to suspend the test.

"We've been targeting math for three years very specifically, but we're still not making any progress with regard to that particular test," PDSB Chair Janet McDougald said Thursday on CBC Radio's Metro Morning.

"Why would we perform a test that we have no confidence in?" she added.

The request comes out of a "strong discrepancy" between the results of the provincially administered standardized test and the board's own report cards, according to the motion.

McDougald said the province's recent decision to review the EQAO system suggests the issues with the test are real.

"If the ministry is now accepting that there's a problem with this test and the curriculum, then let's suspend the test while the ministry does its work," she said.

Ontario reviewing EQAO

In September, Ontario announced a plan to modernize the public school curriculum, including changes to report cards, a new focus on life skills and a review of the EQAO.

At the time, Premier Kathleen Wynne acknowledged a specific issue with the math scores coming out of the test.

"What is going on?" she asked. "We're doing a lot of teacher training, there's a lot of support, but still, we're not seeing the improvement in achievement in math that we'd like to see."

Last year, only half of Grade 6 students met the EQAO's mathematics standard.

In response to the PDSB's request, Minister of Education Mitzie Hunter said the province would not suspend testing while the review takes place.

"During this review, it's important that parents are still receiving information about how their child is doing at school. That's why, EQAO will continue to provide relevant information to better support student achievement and well-being," Hunter said in a statement.

After hearing Hunter's response, McDougald dismissed the argument.

"I assure you our parents are well aware of how their children are doing in school," she said.

However, McDougald would not say if the board would refuse to administer the EQAO if the province denies the suspension request.