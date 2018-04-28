Ontario's Progressive Conservatives say that if elected, they will cover up to 75 per cent of the cost of child care for low-income families.

Doug Ford's Tories say they would provide up to $6,750 per child — or as much as three-quarters of the total cost for low-income families — through an Ontario Childcare Rebate.

In a media release, the party says the rebate would work on a sliding scale, with families making more than $150,000 receiving a 26 per cent rebate.

The Tories estimate their plan — which would cover multiple forms of child care for kids up to the age of 15 — will cost $389 million annually.

The rebate shares similarities with the "Ontario Child Care Refund" announced last year by former PC leader Patrick Brown. Like Ford's plan, it also promised to cover up to 75 per cent of eligible child-care costs, or up to $6,750 per child.

In Brown's plan, however, the PCs said they would not provide any taxpayer-funded rebate on daycare fees to families with annual household incomes greater than $200,000.

The Liberals released their own child care plan last month, promising free full-day, licensed child care for preschoolers starting at the age of two-and-a-half.

The province's New Democrats say that if elected, they'll implement free child care for low-income families, and would have average costs at $12 per day for all other families.

Ontarians are set to vote in the provincial election in early June.