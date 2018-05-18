As Ontario's election campaign rolls on, the list of Progressive Conservative candidates who've been conspicuously absent from so-called all-candidates meetings keeps growing.

PC nominees for the June 7 election have skipped meetings in at least 25 ridings across the province, according to confirmed reports compiled by CBC News as of Friday morning. While candidates from other parties have missed some debates as well, the PC absences are wider in scope.

Some observers have questioned whether, like the federal Tories during the 2015 election, the provincial party has instructed candidates to avoid the scrutiny of all-candidates forums.

Asked about the issue on the campaign trail this week, PC Leader Doug Ford said it was the "first time" he's heard about it, adding, "I don't think they're afraid to answer questions.

"I've never told them not to go to a debate," he continued.

The growing list of absent candidates at these forums is an "extension of a more general trend that we've seen in Canadian politics for a long time," said Chris Cochrane, associate professor of political science at the University of Toronto.

At both the provincial and federal levels, political parties are increasingly turning to a "leader-centric" model to win votes. Over time, local candidates have become "less and less relevant," Cochrane said.

"To the extent that parties want to run smooth campaigns focused on leaders and focused on the party brand, the last thing they want is candidates who may not be perfectly equipped to go out and say whatever they have to say," he explained.

With the public's focus on the leaders and the various brands of politics they represent, candidates may not see much strategic value in attending all-candidates meetings. Tories running this year could be especially skeptical, Cochrane said, because "it's not entirely clear" what the PC platform really is.

"Really what they're doing it hitching their fate to the brand of the leader," he added.

The PCs aren't alone when it comes to ensuring that candidates stay on message.

"To the degree that they are preoccupied with winning, all the parties have pretty much the same lack of confidence in their members. And I don't think it's individuals, I think it's that they see themselves as having the best chance to win as a united, coherent team," Cochrane said.

The list of ridings where PC candidates have reportedly missed all-candidates meetings includes: