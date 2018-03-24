Police arrest 3rd suspect in beating death of Brampton man

A third man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 21-year-old Brampton man, Peel Regional Police say.

Police said Saturday they arrested and charged the man with first-degree murder in the death of Paviter Singh Bassi.

Bassi was found Monday evening suffering from life-threatening injuries after being beaten with a weapon near Sandalwood Parkway East and Cedarcliff Trail in Brampton, police say.

He died in hospital the next day. Bassi's death marked Peel Region's eight homicide for the year.

In addition to the latest arrest, police arrested and charged two 22-year-old men with first-degree murder earlier this week.

Both men have already appeared in court for bail hearings, while the third man is expected to appear in a Brampton court on Saturday.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them at 905-453-2121 Ext. 3205 or through Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).