A second arrest has been made in the killing of a 21-year-old Brampton man, police say.

Peel Regional Police say they've now charged a 22-year-old suspect with first-degree murder in the death of Paviter Singh Bassi.

Bassi was found Monday evening suffering from life-threatening injuries at an address in Brampton. He died in hospital the next day.

Police arrested and charged another 22-year-old man with first-degree murder on Tuesday.

Both men have appeared in court for bail hearings, and police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them.