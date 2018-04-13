Skip to Main Content
Paul Bernardo, convicted schoolgirl killer, in court on weapon charge

Notifications

New

Paul Bernardo, convicted schoolgirl killer, in court on weapon charge

Convicted killer Paul Bernardo has been charged with possessing a weapon in prison, court documents show.

Bernardo currently serving life sentence at Millhaven, Ont., prison

CBC News ·
Paul Bernardo sits in the back of a police cruiser after a court appearance in St. Catharines, Ont., on April 5, 1994. He is accused of having a weapon behind bars. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

Convicted killer Paul Bernardo has been charged with possessing a weapon in prison, court documents show.

Bernardo, known as the schoolgirl killer and Scarborough rapist in the early 1990s, made a brief court appearance by video link on Friday in provincial court in Napanee, Ont. He's scheduled to make a second appearance on the charge in May.

The serial killer and rapist is serving a life sentence at a Millhaven, Ont., prison.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us