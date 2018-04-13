Paul Bernardo, convicted schoolgirl killer, in court on weapon charge

Convicted killer Paul Bernardo has been charged with possessing a weapon in prison, court documents show.

Bernardo, known as the schoolgirl killer and Scarborough rapist in the early 1990s, made a brief court appearance by video link on Friday in provincial court in Napanee, Ont. He's scheduled to make a second appearance on the charge in May.

The serial killer and rapist is serving a life sentence at a Millhaven, Ont., prison.