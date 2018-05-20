How Meghan Markle's on-screen husband celebrated her real wedding

Meghan Markle's on-screen partner Toronto-born actor Patrick J. Adams shared his visit to England for her wedding on social media - along with many of his colleagues from the TV show Suits.

Adams attended Saturday's ceremony with his wife, actress Troian Bellisario, who shared a picture of herself with Adams at the wedding on Instagram.

"Weddings are a joyous occasion. But today was just off the charts amazing," Bellisario said in the post. "Congratulations Meghan and Harry. I am so grateful I got to witness your love today. There are many happy years to come."

Adams also shared a photo of Instagram of some of the Suits cast who attended a dinner in London to ahead of Markle's marriage.

The Toronto actor wasn't the only Suits cast member who was in England for Markle's marriage.

Abigail Spencer, Gina Torres, Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty and Gabriel Macht also attended Markle's wedding.

Suits was set in New York, but was filmed in Toronto, and actors were spotted around town when the show was in production.