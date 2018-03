Ontario's Progressive Conservatives say former leader Patrick Brown will not be eligible to run in the riding he was nominated in for the province's spring election.

The party's provincial nominations committee said in a statement that Brown will not be allowed to run in Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte.

The announcement comes as Brown said he will not be running the in the spring election after much thought.

After much thought, I will not be running in the upcoming provincial election. I remain committed to the Conservative movement and to the well-being of my local community. #onpoli 1/2 — Patrick Brown (@brownbarrie) March 16, 2018

Brown stepped down as leader in January amid sexual misconduct allegations, which that he vehemently denies.

He then briefly tried to reclaim his old job, but bowed out of the race last month, saying his bid was taking a toll on family and friends.

After a turbulent party convention last Saturday, the Conservatives picked former Toronto city councillor Doug Ford as their new leader.

Ontario voters go to the polls on June 7.