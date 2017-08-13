A Canadian pastor is expected to speak publicly on Sunday for the first time since his release from imprisonment in North Korea last week.

Hyeon Soo Lim, 62, is attending Sunday's service at his church in Mississauga, Ont., near Toronto. He sat at the front of the church, accompanied by his son and infant granddaughter.

Pastor Hyeon Soo Lim holds his granddaughter during a church service at the Light Presbyterian Church in Mississauga, Ont., near Toronto, on Sunday. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

He was reunited with his family in Ontario on Saturday after more than two years in detention in North Korea. The service is at Light Presbyterian Church, 6965 Professional Court, near Derry Road East and Goreway Drive.

Lim, who is a pastor at the church, is expected to speak at the end of the service. When he entered the church, he was surrounded by a crush of reporters. He raised his hands as cameras flashed.

Lim was arrested in North Korea in 2015 and sentenced to a life of hard labour in prison for alleged crimes against the state. He was released last week on what the North Korean government called "sick bail."

James Lim, the son of Hyeon Soo Lim, speaks to reporters at the Light Presbyterian Church, in Mississauga, Ont., after his father's return home from a North Korean prison on Saturday. (Chris Young/Canadian Press)

His son, James Lim, told reporters in a news conference on Saturday that the family is thrilled that his father is now home.

Lim himself did not appear at the news conference, but he walked away from the plane unaided. His son said his father appeared to be in "good health" though the family plans to arrange for a complete checkup. His son said Lim lost about 50 pounds during his incarceration.

When Lim was reunited with his family, he met his granddaughter, under a year old, for the first time. according to his son.

In a statement on Saturday, Global Affairs Canada said it celebrated his return to Canada.

"Canada has been actively engaged on Mr. Lim's case at all levels, and we will continue to support him and his family now that he has returned," the statement read.

Lim was freed after a six-member Canadian delegation, led by Daniel Jean, who serves as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's national security and intelligence adviser, travelled to Pyongyang. The delegation travelled back with the Presbyterian pastor.

Pastor Hyeon Soo Lin, second from right, of Mississauga, Ont., greets family after being released from a North Korean prison at an undisclosed location on Saturday. (Canadian Press)

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said she is "deeply relieved" and "happy" that Lim has been released.

Freeland thanked the Swedish government, which represents Canada in North Korea, for its work in helping to secure his freedom. She said his family worked tirelessly on his behalf, with the support of his congregation.

"I'm just so glad he is out of there. He is a very, very brave man," she said this week.

Went to North Korea in 2015 on humanitarian mission

His release came nearly two months after U.S. college student Otto Warmbier died shortly after he was released from North Korea in a coma. Warmbier had been sentenced to 15 years of hard labour in March 2016 after being accused of stealing a propaganda poster.

Lim had travelled to North Korea in January 2015 as part of a regular humanitarian mission to North Korea where he supports a nursing home, a nursery and an orphanage.

Family and supporters said Lim had made more than 100 trips to North Korea since 1997 and that his trips were about helping people and were not political.

The Canadian government, in its travel advisory for North Korea, advises against all travel to the country "due to the uncertain security situation caused by North Korea's nuclear weapons development program and highly repressive regime."

The government maintains no office in the country. "The ability of Canadian officials to provide consular assistance in North Korea is extremely limited," it says.