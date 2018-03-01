A flight bound for Vancouver was delayed by about two hours Thursday after a passenger's cellphone caught fire while the plane was still at the gate at Toronto's Pearson International Airport.

Around 7 a.m., Air Canada Flight 101 was sitting at the gate when a passenger's phone "began to burn," Air Canada spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick told CBC Toronto in an email.

"The fire was immediately extinguished by crews and there was no damage to the aircraft."

The phone's owner was injured and was treated by paramedics. The passenger was able to walk off the plane, Fitzpatrick said.

Peel Region paramedics said they treated a patient for burns to a hand and transported the patient to nearby Etobicoke General Hospital.

Peel police confirmed Thursday afternoon that it was an LG phone that caught fire.

A spokesperson for Transport Canada told CBC in an email response that the federal agency is aware of the incident.

"‎The aircraft sustained no damage as the crew was able to extinguish the fire promptly. Once the fire extinguished, paramedics assisted the passenger in possession of the cell phone, who sustained burns to the hands," the statement read.

Fire 'very contained'

While the fire was "very contained," Fitzpatrick said, passengers seated nearby were asked to deplane so residue from the fire extinguisher could be cleaned up.

A video posted to social media by passenger Brandon Scott shows firefighters walking down the aisle toward the back of the plane. Several fire extinguishers can be seen on one of the seats.

A video shows firefighters boarding a Vancouver-bound Air Canada flight grounded in Toronto after a cellphone caught fire. 0:24

The flight's status on Air Canada's website initially said the plane got off a few minutes early. However, the airline updated the information to say that the Boeing 787-9 with 266 passengers on board departed two hours late.

Coun. Joe Cressy, who represents Ward 20, Trinity-Spadina, was on the flight Thursday morning. He tweeted a thank you message to the staff, writing: "The Air Canada staff were quick and professional in their response and the Pearson Fire crew were excellent."