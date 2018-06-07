Parts of Broadview Avenue and surrounding streets to close for summer-long construction project

One of east Toronto's major arteries will experience significant traffic disruptions in the coming months.

Starting June 25, parts of Broadview Avenue will be closed between Gerrard Street East and Dundas Street East as the city of Toronto and the TTC replace aging streetcar tracks.

The project will take place in two phases and will cause road and intersection closures, transit disruptions and stop relocations.

"We appreciate that this is a lot of work but it's important work that needs to be done," said Stuart Green, a TTC spokesperson. "The track in this area needs to be replaced to keep it in a state of good repair."

Phase 1

The first phase from June 25 to July 23 will see construction at the intersection of Broadview and Dundas. The intersection and part of Broadview to the south of Gerrard will be completely closed to all non-local vehicle traffic. One northbound lane on Broadview will be open between Dundas and Gerrard for local traffic only.

Broadview will also be closed between Gerrard Street and Hogarth Avenue.

There will be local-access only on Hamilton Street, Boulton Avenue, First Avenue, Kintyre Avenue and on Broadview north of Queen.

Phase 2

The second phase of construction begins on July 24 and will end on Sept. 8. During this phase, the intersection of Broadview and Gerrard will close. Roads will close around the intersection, and Hamilton Street, Boulton Avenue, First Avenue and Simpson Avenue will be local-access only.

"The work at Gerrard will take longer because it's a complicated intersection," said Green.

Track work on Queen Street in Toronto. Parts of Broadview Avenue will close for the summer as the city and the TTC replace aging streetcar tracks. (CBC)

Transit disruptions

During the intersection closure at Broadview and Dundas:

505 Dundas buses will operate both ways around the closed intersection via Dundas Street, River Street, Gerrard Street and Broadview Avenue.

504 streetcars will not operate to Broadview Station and will be extended to Queen Street and Kingston Road

504B buses will operate from Broadview station and loop back via Parliament Street, Front Street, Berkeley Street and back to King Street.

Transit plans are currently being worked out for the closure at Broadview and Gerrard and will be posted online.

Business as usual

Most of the work will take place Monday to Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Business will remain open during the construction phase and the city encourages people to continue to support businesses during this time.

Sidewalks in the affected areas will remain open to pedestrians. The city is reminding cyclists and motorists to follow signs posted in local areas.

(City of Toronto)

Visit the city of Toronto website for more information and maps of the affected areas.

Visit the TTC website for accurate schedule and route information.