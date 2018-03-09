There will be no subway service between St. Clair West and Union stations this weekend due to signal upgrades.

The portion of Line 1 ( Yonge-University) will be closed on March 10 and 11.

Line 1 Yonge-University will be closed between St. Clair West and Union stations on March 10 and 11. (Toronto Transit Commission)

During the subway closure, express shuttle buses will run between Spadina and St. Clair West stations only.

Customers are encouraged to use the following alternatives:

Line 2 Bloor-Danforth

Yonge portion of Line 1

6 Bay bus

East-west streetcars on St. Clair, College, Dundas, Queen and King stations to connect with the Yonge portion of Line 1

St. Clair West, Spadina, St. George and Union stations will remain open for fare sales and connections to surface vehicles. All other stations on the suspended stretch of Line 1 will be closed.

For customers requiring an accessible connection, the Wheels-Trans service will be available between St. Clair West and Union stations at any location throughout the closure.

Parking restrictions

On-street parking will be restricted throughout the weekend on Spadina Road between Bloor Street and Dupont Street to keep traffic running smoothly during the scheduled subway closure.

Parking restrictions will be in effect between 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Don't forget, as of Sunday, the clock will spring forward one hour for daylight savings.