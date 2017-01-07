A stretch of Highway 401 between Bowmanville and Port Hope is closed after whiteout conditions led to a string of crashes east of Toronto, involving more than 100 vehicles.

Ontario Provincial Police say the highway has been closed in both directions between Mill Street and Liberty Street.

No serious injuries have been reported but multiple people have been taken to hospital, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CBC News.

Meanwhile, a travel weather advisory is in place for the section of the highway, with two to four centimetres of snow possible before snowfall tapers off in the early evening.

Drivers should prepare for slippery roads and reduced visibility, Environment Canada says.

Multiple accidents on 401 east and westbound between Newcastle and Bowmanville. Hwy closed in several spots. CEFS advises avoid area pic.twitter.com/f1VolDyYKC — @clarchief