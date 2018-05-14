Skip to Main Content
3-week intersection closure at Parliament and Gerrard kicks off today

The intersection of Parliament Street and Gerrard Street East will be closed for three weeks beginning Monday to allow the city to replace the TTC streetcar tracks.

Drivers are warned to expect delays on nearby roads as city crews replace streetcar tracks

Three solid weeks of work on the streetcar tracks at Parliament and Gerrard begins Monday. (Nick Boisvert/CBC)

The intersection of Parliament Street and Gerrard Street East will be closed for three weeks beginning Monday to allow the city to replace the TTC streetcar tracks. 

As a result, drivers are being warned to expect delays on the surrounding streets, including Bloor Street East, Dundas Street East, Jarvis Street and River Street. 

The intersection will reopen again on Monday, June 4 at 6 a.m. 

Noisy work will be stopped at 11 p.m. each night

Construction will get off to a rough start, with the most disruptive work — breaking up and removing the concrete that surrounds the tracks — scheduled for the first few days of the closure.

While crews will be working on the project 24 hours a day, seven days a week, noisy concrete work will end every night by 11 p.m. 

TTC buses that would normally travel through the intersection are being re-routed to surrounding streets. You can read about their new routes here

The 506 Carlton streetcar, which will ultimately use the new tracks, has been replaced by buses since February due to a streetcar shortage. 

The TTC says the 506 streetcar will be back in late 2018. 

