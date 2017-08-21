Fighting a parking ticket in the city of Toronto will soon be just a few clicks away.

The City has announced a new online system for disputing parking violations online and at civic centres, instead of in court. Launching on Aug. 28, the system will include a new desk at Metro Hall — staffed with a screening officer who's dedicated to handling ticket appeals on the spot — and the option to submit disputes online.

With an average of 190,000 tickets handed out by the city every month, there's hope the changes will streamline the process and make things more efficient.

But how, exactly, will it work?

CBC's Metro Morning spoke to Kalli Chapman, the director of prosecutions for the City of Toronto, to find out what you need to know.

Metro Morning: How would someone dispute a parking ticket, under this new system?

Kalli Chapman: Instead of coming down to file a request for a trial, you'd be able to either go online and request that your parking violation notice be disputed — and provide the city with the reasons why — or you could make an appointment online, or drop in to one of our two locations.

MM: How will technology be used to render a decision on people's appeals?

KC: The information required by a screening officer will be filled out on a form that is online. It will be submitted electronically and will feed into the city's system with respect to parking tickets, to put a hold on that ticket.

The screening officer will review the material in the dispute, make a decision on it, and send a response back.

Kalli Chapman is the director of prosecutions for the City of Toronto. (CBC News)

MM: So what's the screening officer looking for?

KC: A variety of things. In terms of offences -- no parking, no stopping, no standing. Was there a violation committed? If there was a violation committed, what reasons is the person indicating that they shouldn't have to pay the dispute?

MM: Why did the city look at turning this into an online process?

KC: This was a way to improve customer service and make it much easier, much faster, and more convenient for people. It has also allowed us to alleviate pressure on the court for more serious matters.

Over the last 10 years, we've dealt with 1.8 million parking tickets through the provincial court system, and more than three million other serious provincial offenses.

So, in addition to the criminal matters the provincial courts hear, you can understand there's a lot of pressure.

MM: There's also been a backlog, right? Didn't the City have to throw out parking tickets?

KC: There was a large withdrawal in 2015 because of the inability to have enough court time. This will allow us to use our resources and vary our resource.

We're making it faster, easier and more convenient for the public to deal with their disputes.

This interview has been edited and condensed.