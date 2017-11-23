Toronto police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect after a woman was attacked in a downtown parking garage last week.

On Thursday morning, police released security camera footage from the parking garage near Bay and College streets where the incident occurred.

Police were called to the garage around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 for reports of an assault. A 50-year-old woman was followed into the garage by a man who approached her and sprayed her with an unknown substance, according to a police news release.

The man tried to take the woman's purse, but she resisted. In the video, the woman falls to the ground as she maintains her hold on the purse. The woman is dragged down the parking garage ramp as the two struggle.

When a passerby intervened, the man fled, police said in the release.

Police describe the suspect as a male with a brown complexion, aged 35 to 45. He was wearing a brown jacket and beige pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS.