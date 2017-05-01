Parkdale tenants renting units from MetCap Living Management say they plan to withhold their rent cheques en masse on Monday.

On Sunday, several tenants rallied in front of six buildings owned by the property management company on Tyndall and Jameson Avenues, demanding it withdraw its applications to the Landlord and Tenant Board for rent increases above guidelines.

MetCap Living Management, which owns 19 buildings in Parkdale, has been accused of making quick renovations and hiking rent after tenants move out.

As of April 20, rent increases will be capped at 2.5 per cent, even if the rate of inflation is higher. The rent control legislation is yet to pass but the rule will be retroactive.

Protesters said Metcap's goal is to force out working class and immigrant tenants in favour of ones that can afford higher rent.

Tenants also said the company has also been refusing to address repair issues.