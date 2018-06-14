Parkdale beating leaves 1 man dead, police say

A man is dead after being beaten in Parkdale on Wednesday night, Toronto police say.

Gary Long, a spokesperson for Toronto police, said officers were called to a field behind an apartment complex at 103 Westlodge Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.

When they arrived they found a male victim who was badly beaten. The victim, who hasn't been identified, appeared unconscious but was still breathing, Long said.

Paramedics rushed the man to a local hospital where he arrived alive, but there was a "medical issue" in the emergency room and the man was later pronounced dead.

Police have no information at this time about a potential suspect or suspects, nor did Long provide any information about what led up to the incident.

Det. Sgt. Stacy Gallant from the homicide squad is investigating, police said.