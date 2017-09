Toronto police say an infant has died after the child was found in a vehicle in the west end of the city.

Peel Paramedics responded to the scene near Burnhamthorpe and Mill Roads on the border of Mississauga and Toronto. Police say the infant was left in the vehicle, but it's unclear for how long.

SEE AMBULANCE:

Mill Rd + Burnhamthorpe Rd

-Police have 1 person in custody

-Investigation on-going

^dh — @TPSOperations

