Chloe-Marie Brown had no idea Pam McConnell would become her mentor. Now, she can't believe the late councillor and deputy mayor she calls the "model politician" is gone.

Brown, then 22, had just quit her job in security and responded to a post about women in politics. She says McConnell, who in her words looked like a "tiny little woman," approached her and struck up a conversation.

"She has so much fire in her — I thought, I can be the same thing," said Brown, who ran unsuccessfully against Coun. Michael Ford in the byelection to replace his late uncle, Rob Ford, in his north Etobicoke ward.

"She can command a room. She can get to the heart of your issues and talk to you about why you need to participate in your city to make a greater change," Brown said as she remembered McConnell.

Chloe-Marie Brown worked with McConnell for several months in 2014, and inspired by her fierce mentor, ran in a recent city byelection. (John Rieti/CBC)

McConnell, 71, died in hospital Friday after a respiratory illness. Many councillors, who had been bracing for the worst, broke down in tears when they found out mid-meeting.

McConnell had represented Ward 28 (Toronto Centre-Rosedale) since 1994, and her death has left many taking stock of the massive changes that have marked the area, including: the revitalization of Regent Park, the West Don Lands, the waterfront, and most recently, Berczy Park.

'More of a social worker' than a councillor

But John Campey, who worked with McConnell for years, says the force behind Toronto's anti-poverty strategy would be more proud of the number of people she's helped than the buildings she's helped put up.

'She never got tired of building the city she wanted to see.' - Sureya Ibrahim, Regent Park resident

"She was in some ways almost more of a social worker," he said, recalling McConnell, first elected as school trustee, battling to get better service for children with special needs.

The trick, Campey says, is McConnell knew how to make the system work and she'd do whatever it takes to get results.

"Once she got something, she wouldn't give up on it until it was accomplished," he said.

McConnell also had a willingness, both Brown and Campey say, to put her ego aside — something some politicians find difficult. By doing that, they say, she was able to help her community by building consensus.

Force on the water

The flags at city hall will fly at half-mast until McConnell's funeral. (John Rieti/CBC)

Marisa Piattelli, Waterfront Toronto's chief strategy officer, worked closely with McConnell on a number of major developments, including the West Don Lands — once derelict industrial land, then the Pan Am and Parapan athletes village and now a brand new neighbourhood.

"That was all Pam," she said.

Piattelli says McConnell always had the vision of a complete community at the site, and she was able to bring the right people to the table to make it work.

That work, Piattelli says, was always ongoing. McConnell, despite her illness, had scheduled a meeting with waterfront officials for this coming Monday.

In Regent Park, she helped residents through a similar transition.

Councillor wasn't done in Regent Park

When Sureya Ibrahim and her family moved to a rundown building in the area some 19 years ago, they would often feel sick from the conditions.

During the area's revitalization, they moved into a new unit. Now, "our home is so beautiful," she says.

Hugs, tears and shock on the floor of city council. Moments ago, a moment of silence. #TOpoli pic.twitter.com/CqoHcQ4ujg — @johnrieti

Ibrahim, who works at the Regent Park Community for Learning and Development, says she'd often see McConnell at local events.

"I want to be like her," she said.

"She never got tired of building the city she wanted to see."

Mayor John Tory called McConnell's work in Regent Park "historic," adding while it's not finished, it's heading in the right direction thanks to McConnell.

Who's next?

Sarah Jordan first met Pam McConnell while in the most Toronto of places.

"On a jammed streetcar, she'd be right at the back, jammed in there with me," the Regent Park resident said.

Jordan says McConnell was always happy to talk — whether it was about local trees or serious issues — and encouraged her to attend community meetings.

Jordan was hoping to see McConnell at the latest community safety event, which comes on the heels of a deadly shooting in the area.

"She would be a great person to have around right now."

Brushing away a tear outside city hall, Brown says she has similar feelings, although for different reasons. Council is losing the fiercest person there and the strongest voice for the city's poor, she says.

"Who's going to take up the mantle when she's gone?"