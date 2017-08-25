Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and Toronto Mayor John Tory were among those scheduled to attend the celebration of life for late city councillor and deputy mayor Pam McConnell.

The event took place at the Cathedral Church of St. James.

Flags at City Hall, Metro Hall and the Toronto civic centres were at half-mast in observation of the event.

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne arrives Friday for the celebration of live ceremony for McConnell. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

Born in England, the Toronto Centre-Rosedale councillor was a child under 10 when her family immigrated to Canada in 1954.

She became politically active long before being elected to a formal position, first in 1982 as a school trustee. After serving 12 years in that role, McConnell became a city councillor in 1994, serving a total of seven terms.

Serving as deputy mayor before her death, McConnell spent the bulk of her career championing social justice issues, in particular affordable housing and access to education.

McConnell died on July 7 after falling ill with a lung condition. She was 71.