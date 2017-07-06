Toronto's Deputy Mayor Pam McConnell is "gravely ill" in hospital, Mayor John Tory said Thursday.

McConnell, the councillor for Ward 28, Toronto Centre-Rosedale, has missed council meetings for the last two weeks.

Asked about her condition on Thursday at city hall, Tory said McConnell is receiving "the very best care," but did not elaborate on the nature of her illness.

"Pam McConnell is a person that I have grown to respect immensely in my time here," Tory said.

"I'm very fond of her and I'm very sad that she's gravely ill."

He added that the long-time councillor is "a fighter and she will be fighting this as hard as she can."

Despite her illness, McConnell has been present at several events in her ward, including the reopening of Berczy Park and the ribbon-cutting on a new long-term care home. At the park event, she was seen using a breathing aid.

McConnell has served on council since 1994, and before that worked as a school trustee for 12 years.

CBC Toronto contacted McConnell's office for comment Thursday morning but did not immediately hear back.