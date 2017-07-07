Veteran Toronto councillor Pam McConnell has died, her family has confirmed.

She was 71.

The career politician — who served the city for seven terms — had recently been admitted to hospital and Mayor John Tory had described McConnell as being "gravely ill" on Thursday. Tory did not provide any other details about her condition at the time.

"We knew her well as a woman who proudly and enthusiastically and energetically served her city and the people of Toronto for more than 35 years," Tory said in council chambers on Friday.

"Pam was a friend to all of us, but a friend to many, many others, and of course was a wife, mother and a grandmother," he said.

​Online, condolences have started appearing for McConnell from her colleagues and other Toronto residents.

Flags at City Hall, Metro Hall and the Toronto civic centres will be lowered to half-mast in McConnell's honour, according to the city, and will remain lowered until after her funeral, which hasn't been announced yet.

McConnell served 7 terms

Born in England, the Toronto Centre-Rosedale councillor was a child under 10 when her family emigrated to Canada in 1954.

She became politically active long before being elected to a formal position, first in 1982 as a school trustee. After serving 12 years in that role, McConnell became a city councillor in 1994.

During her tenure as a trustee, she became a friend of Coun. Joe Cressy's family, a mentoring relationship that he says continued when he followed his mother into city politics.

McConnell, seen here with Premier Kathleen Wynne, was known for her work on social justice issues, including improving the state of affordable housing in the city. (Canadian Press)

"Pam has been a close friend to my family going back to the early '80s," he said after learning of her illness. "So she's a friend, she's a mentor and she's the matriarch of city hall."

Now serving as deputy mayor, McConnell spent the bulk of her career championing social justice issues, in particular affordable housing and access to education. She spearheaded Prosperity TO, a 20-year poverty reduction plan now in its first year, and held a position on the affordable housing committee on which she pushed for more investment in the city-held properties.

Coun. Joe Cressy called Deputy Mayor Pam McConnell the 'matriarch of city hall.' McConnell was a friend of Cressy's family and a mentor to the rookie city councillor. (Tina MacKenzie/CBC)

As part of that anti-poverty strategy, the city earmarked $185 million in this year's budget for Toronto Community Housing, expanded child-care subsidies, and created more spots in the student nutrition program.

The city also planned to open a new priority shelter, putting another 200 shelter beds into the system.

Coun. Jim Karygiannis called McConnell a well-respected colleague for her work, dating back to the time when she was the trustee for the ward in which his children attended school.

"My prayers and thoughts are with ... her family," he said Thursday.

Bowled over by Rob Ford

McConnell was also part of an incident seen around the world during the late Rob Ford's tumultuous tenure as mayor. Captured in a video that was widely circulated online, the former mayor is seen accidentally knocking McConnell to the ground in council chambers while rushing at several hecklers in the gallery.

Ford later apologized to the councillor and offered to make a contribution to a charity of her choosing.