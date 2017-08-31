Toronto police have arrested two people suspected of posing as roofers and defrauding homeowners of thousands of dollars.

A 41-year-old man and 35-year-old woman, both of no fixed address, were taken into custody Monday after a string of cases dating back to March.

The pair face a combined total of 26 charges, including fraud over $5,000, several counts of fraud under $5,000, theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime. The 41-year-old also faces a charge of criminal harassment.

Police allege that in two cases, the pair knocked on the doors of homeowners and told them their roof needed repairs, took payment in advance, but never actually fixed anything. In another two cases, police say the homeowners refused to pay the suspects for fear of a scam.

In a fifth incident, two suspects allegedly took cash to repair a roof, but then claimed they'd overcharged the homeowner and pulled out a debit machine.

In that case, police say once the homeowner typed in her PIN, the suspects grabbed her debit card and ran off.

The pair appeared in court at College Park Monday.