Hundreds canoe down Don River in 25th annual Paddle the Don
Organizers expected 700 would travel down river on Sunday
Despite travelling through the heart of the city, very few have made a voyage down the Don River.
Organizers said they expected 700 people to travel down the river for the event's 25th anniversary on Sunday.
And for those who think canoeing down the Don River isn't like paddling down a river outside of the city, 82-year-old canoer Walter Swerhun says the trip down the river is surprisingly scenic.
Premier Kathleen Wynne was among the many at the event and says that she has been participating since 2004 with her partner, Jane. She noted how much the river has come back to life over the decades.
Arlen Leeming, manager of flagship projects and partnerships for the Toronto Region Conservation Authority, also says the river has come very far and that Paddle the Don is an opportunity to celebrate and share that.
"This is a beautiful river. It's come so far, we're here to celebrate it," he said. "We're here to tell our neighbours that this is such of a wonderful place."