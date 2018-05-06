Hundreds canoe down Don River in 25th annual Paddle the Don

Despite travelling through the heart of the city, very few have made a voyage down the Don River.

That's because it's usually too shallow for travel, but each year the river floods allowing a lucky few to canoe on it as part of Paddle the Don.

Organizers said they expected 700 people to travel down the river for the event's 25th anniversary on Sunday.

And for those who think canoeing down the Don River isn't like paddling down a river outside of the city, 82-year-old canoer Walter Swerhun says the trip down the river is surprisingly scenic.

"It's like canoeing in Muskoka for the first two thirds of it, and then all of a sudden you see the buildings and what not, but it's amazing that we have it so close to Toronto," he said just before his second ever trip down the Don River. Walter Swerhun, 82, made his second trip down the Don River this year. (CBC)

Premier Kathleen Wynne was among the many at the event and says that she has been participating since 2004 with her partner, Jane. She noted how much the river has come back to life over the decades.

"In 1969, environmental groups had a funeral for the Don, they said it was dead, it wasn't coming back, and it's back," she said. "We heard today there are animals, there are mink and beaver on the shores of the Don. It's a really important success story." Premier Kathleen Wynne says she has been participating in Paddle the Don since 2004 with her partner. (CBC)

Arlen Leeming, manager of flagship projects and partnerships for the Toronto Region Conservation Authority, also says the river has come very far and that Paddle the Don is an opportunity to celebrate and share that.

"This is a beautiful river. It's come so far, we're here to celebrate it," he said. "We're here to tell our neighbours that this is such of a wonderful place."