A Toronto-area mall's management says they're taking measures to stop imitation goods from being sold there after a U.S. government report claimed it was among the world's most notorious sources of such products.

Markham, Ont.-based Pacific Mall management says in a statement that they are deeply disturbed and disappointed by a recent report suggesting its vendors sell imitation goods.

In January, the U.S. Office of the Trade Representative named the predominantly Chinese-Canadian shopping centre in its annual review of so-called "notorious markets" that included 18 brick-and-mortar locations and 25 online retailers.

The mall's preliminary steps to tackle the illegal activity include issuing written advisories and warnings to store owners and tenants partaking in such activities.

Pacific Mall says it is also partnering with manufacturers to assist in identifying imitation products and commissioning a private investigator to conduct internal audits and monitor for imitation goods.

It also launched a website where shoppers can report suspected imitation goods at reportimitationgoods.com.