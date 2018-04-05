Owners of north Etobicoke home where fire killed young tenant facing charges
Investigation found multiple Ontario Fire Code violations at Byng Avenue home, said Toronto Fire Service
The owners of a home where a fire led to the death of a tenant in north Etobicoke last February have been charged with numerous Ontario Fire Code violations.
Emergency crews were called to the home at 4 Byng Avenue, near Albion Road and Tandridge Crescent, shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 22.
A female tenant, aged 21, died in the blaze. Another victim, a male, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Toronto Fire Service investigators determined that the home had been configured into a multi-unit residential building "with a number of tenants," according to a press release issued Thursday.
Eight charges each have been laid against the two registered owners of the home. They are:
- Failing to ensure smoke alarms were maintained in operating condition.
- Failing to ensure primary and secondary power supplies that serve smoke alarms were maintained in operating condition.
- Failing to ensure smoke alarms were replaced within the timeframe indicated in the manufacturer's instructions.
- Failing to ensure carbon monoxide alarms were maintained in operating condition.
- Failing to ensure primary and secondary power supplies that serve carbon monoxide alarms were maintained in operating condition.
- Failing to ensure floor assemblies and walls had the required fire-resistance rating.
- Failing to provide fire-rated doors.
- Failing to ensure smoke alarms were installed in each dwelling unit and each sleeping room not within a dwelling unit.
For individuals, penalties for Fire Code violations can be as much as $50,000 and/or a year in jail.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop told CBC Toronto.