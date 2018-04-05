Owners of north Etobicoke home where fire killed young tenant facing charges

The owners of a home where a fire led to the death of a tenant in north Etobicoke last February have been charged with numerous Ontario Fire Code violations.

Emergency crews were called to the home at 4 Byng Avenue, near Albion Road and Tandridge Crescent, shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 22.

A female tenant, aged 21, died in the blaze. Another victim, a male, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto Fire Service investigators determined that the home had been configured into a multi-unit residential building "with a number of tenants," according to a press release issued Thursday.

Eight charges each have been laid against the two registered owners of the home. They are:

Failing to ensure smoke alarms were maintained in operating condition.

Failing to ensure primary and secondary power supplies that serve smoke alarms were maintained in operating condition.

Failing to ensure smoke alarms were replaced within the timeframe indicated in the manufacturer's instructions.

Failing to ensure carbon monoxide alarms were maintained in operating condition.

Failing to ensure primary and secondary power supplies that serve carbon monoxide alarms were maintained in operating condition.

Failing to ensure floor assemblies and walls had the required fire-resistance rating.

Failing to provide fire-rated doors.

Failing to ensure smoke alarms were installed in each dwelling unit and each sleeping room not within a dwelling unit.

For individuals, penalties for Fire Code violations can be as much as $50,000 and/or a year in jail.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop told CBC Toronto.